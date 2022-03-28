U.S. FDA approves Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic in 2 mg dose

March 28 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a higher dosage of 2 mg of Ozempic for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic is now approved in the United States in doses of 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the company said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

