U.S. FDA approves Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic in 2 mg dose

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Novo Nordisk said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a higher dosage of 2 mg of Ozempic for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

March 28 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a higher dosage of 2 mg of Ozempic for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic is now approved in the United States in doses of 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the company said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters