U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Novartis AG's therapy for the treatment of adult patients with a certain type of advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Novartis' Pluvicto is the first FDA-approved, targeted radioligand therapy, which combines a targeting compound with a therapeutic radioactive particle.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

