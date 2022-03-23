U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Novartis AG's NOVN.S therapy for the treatment of adult patients with a certain type of advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Novartis' Pluvicto is the first FDA-approved, targeted radioligand therapy, which combines a targeting compound with a therapeutic radioactive particle.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

