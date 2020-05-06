U.S. FDA approves Novartis' lung cancer treatment

May 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S on Wednesday got U.S. approval for its drug Tabrecta, to treat patients with a form of lung cancer, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

The drug has been approved to treat non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, the FDA said. (https://bit.ly/2YGybmg)

The drug got a priority review from the FDA in February.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

