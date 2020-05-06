NOVN

U.S. FDA approves Novartis' lung cancer treatment

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Novartis AG on Wednesday got U.S. approval for its drug Tabrecta, to treat patients with a form of lung cancer, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

May 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S on Wednesday got U.S. approval for its drug Tabrecta, to treat patients with a form of lung cancer, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

The drug has been approved to treat non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, the FDA said. (https://bit.ly/2YGybmg)

The drug got a priority review from the FDA in February.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters