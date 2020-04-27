US Markets
U.S. FDA approves Neurocrine's Parkinson's therapy

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's NBIX.O add-on treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease, the company said on Monday.

The therapy, Ongentys, helps prolong the effect of the drug levodopa, the standard of care for the disorder.

The neurodegenerative disease, which causes patients to experience tremors, impaired balance, and difficulties in swallowing and speaking, affects about a million Americans, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

