US Markets
MRNS

U.S. FDA approves Marinus Pharma's drug to treat seizures; shares jump

Contributors
Leroy Leo Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. health regulator has approved Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc's lead drug to treat seizures associated with a rare genetic disorder in patients two years of age and older, the company said on Friday, sending its shares soaring around 36%.

Adds analyst comment, shares

March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc's MRNS.O lead drug to treat seizures associated with a rare genetic disorder in patients two years of age and older, the company said on Friday, sending its shares soaring around 36%.

The oral drug, which will be sold under the brand name Ztalmy, is for treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare genetic epilepsy.

Ztalmy is expected to be commercially available in the United States in July following scheduling by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Marinus said in a statement.

Marinus has priced the drug at about $133,000 per patient per year at the wholesale level, while after discounts, including for Medicaid patients, it will cost an average of $105,000 per patient per year, Chief Executive Officer Scott Braunstein told Reuters.

At the wholesale level, the chronic medication translates to $2,425 per bottle, Braunstein said.

Cowen and Co analyst Joseph Thome expects the drug to garner peak sales of $71 million in the U.S. in 2029 for the treatment of CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

Ztalmy exhibits anti-seizure and anti-anxiety activity by affecting a type of protein in the central nervous system called GABAA receptor.

The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on data from a late-stage study in 101 patients that showed a 30.7% median reduction in 28-day major motor seizure frequency in patients treated with the drug, as compared to a 6.9% decline in those receiving placebo.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular