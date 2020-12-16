U.S. FDA approves MacroGenics' breast cancer drug

US Markets
MacroGenics Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its drug Margenza in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of an advanced type of breast cancer in patients who failed two or more prior therapies.

MacroGenics said it was expecting to launch the drug in March.

