U.S. FDA approves MacroGenics' breast cancer drug

Dec 16 (Reuters) - MacroGenics Inc MGNX.O said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its drug Margenza in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of an advanced type of breast cancer in patients who failed two or more prior therapies.

MacroGenics said it was expecting to launch the drug in March.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

