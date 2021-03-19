U.S. FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's MS treatment
March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Ponvory, the company said on Friday.
The approval was granted to the U.S. drugmaker's subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
