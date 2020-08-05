GSK

U.S. FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's blood cancer drug

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved GlaxoSmithKline's experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer.

GSK's belantamab mafodotin, or BLENREP, was approved for treating adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who no longer respond to treatment with an immunomodulatory agent, the drugmaker said in a statement.

Multiple myeloma is the second most common form of blood cancer in the U.S. and is generally considered treatable, but not curable.

A U.S. FDA panel had earlier raised safety concerns about the drug causing deposits to gather on the cornea in the eyes, but later voted in its favor saying the benefits of the treatment outweigh the risks.

Approval for belantamab mafodotin, a rival to Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Genmab's GMAB.CO Darzalex treatment, is seen as important for GSK's growing oncology portfolio.

Last month, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also recommended approving the drug.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK JNJ GMAB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More