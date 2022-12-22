U.S. FDA approves Gilead's long-acting HIV drug Sunlenca

By Raghav Mahobe

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O Sunlenca therapy for HIV infections, paving the way for a drug that requires less frequent dosing than existing treatments.

Sunlenca injection and tablets are expected to cost $42,250 in the first year of therapy and $39,000 annually after that, the company told Reuters.

Treatment of HIV infections typically involves daily administration of a combination of drugs - such as Gilead's Biktarvy and ViiV Healthcare's Triumeq - that suppress replication of the virus.

The initial doses of Sunlenca, whose chemical name is lenacapavir, are given as oral tablets and injections to get the drug up to therapeutic levels quickly, followed by injections every six months to sustain the treatment.

ViiV Healthcare, majority owned by GSK Plc GSK.L, makes rival drug Cabenuva, which is the longest-acting HIV drug, given at an interval of up to two months.

Gilead was working to have its drug, which will be given in addition to existing therapies, available in January, the company's vice president of HIV Clinical Development, Jared Baeten, told Reuters in an interview before the approval.

Sunlenca, which belongs to a new class of drugs called a capsid inhibitor, has been approved for heavily pre-treated patients with infections caused by HIV-1, which accounts for almost all cases, and have become resistant to multiple drugs.

Approval for the drug was based on a mid-to-late-stage study, which showed 83% of patients receiving lenacapavir in combination with other drugs achieved an undetectable viral load by the end of the first year.

The approval bulks up Gilead's HIV portfolio, which generated sales of $16.32 billion in 2021 out of total revenue of $27.3 billion.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen said in an analyst note in October that lenacapavir sales are expected around $1.5 billion at their peak.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara, Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.