U.S. FDA approves Gilead's long-acting HIV drug Sunlenca

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O therapy for HIV infections, Sunlenca, paving the way for a drug that requires less frequent dosing than existing treatments.

