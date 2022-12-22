BioTech
U.S. FDA approves Gilead's long-acting HIV drug Sunlenca

December 22, 2022 — 10:34 am EST

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O therapy for HIV infections, Sunlenca, paving the way for a drug that requires less frequent dosing than existing treatments.

