U.S. FDA approves Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir for young children

April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted approval for Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat infants and children over 28 days of age.

The FDA's decision makes the drug the first approved COVID-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, the agency said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

