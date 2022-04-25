U.S. FDA approves Gilead's COVID-19 drug for young children

Adds details from FDA statement, background

April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted the first full approval for treating COVID-19 in children aged 28 days and older to Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O drug remdesivir.

The move comes months after the agency expanded the drug's emergency use authorization to also include children below 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kilograms.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision makes the drug the first approved COVID-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, the agency said.

The approval is applicable to children who are hospitalized, or have mild-to-moderate disease and are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.