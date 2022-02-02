U.S. FDA approves first generic form of AbbVie's eye drug

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved the first generic version of AbbVie's ABBV.N drug, Restasis, to increase tear production in patients with dry eye syndrome.

The regulator has given the approval to Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

