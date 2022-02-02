US Markets
ABBV

U.S. FDA approves first generic form of AbbVie's eye drug

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved the first generic version of AbbVie's drug, Restasis, to increase tear production in patients with dry eye syndrome.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved the first generic version of AbbVie's ABBV.N drug, Restasis, to increase tear production in patients with dry eye syndrome.

The regulator has given the approval to Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular