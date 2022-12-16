US Markets

U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer

December 16, 2022 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals' first gene therapy for treating patients with a type of bladder cancer.

The therapy , Adstiladrin, was approved for adult patients. It has be to administered once every three months into the patient's bladder via a urinary catheter.

Ferring did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The safety and effectiveness of Adstiladrin was evaluated in a multi-center clinical study that included 157 patients, FDA said.

