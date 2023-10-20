U.S. FDA approves expanded use of BioMarin's therapy for type of dwarfism

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, details and background in paragraphs 3 to 5

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the expanded use of BioMarin Pharmaceutical's BMRN.O once-daily injection to treat children under the age of 5 with the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism.

Shares of the San Rafael, California-headquartered company rose 1.1% in aftermarket trading.

BioMarin's drug, branded as Voxzogo, in 2021 was the first therapy to be greenlighted in the United States for treating the genetic disorder, known as achondroplasia, in children aged five and older under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

The company is betting on Voxzogo and its recently approved gene therapy, Roctavian, for treating an inherited bleeding disorder to drive the company's growth in the next few years.

Sales of BioMarin's dwarfism therapy Voxzogo https://tmsnrt.rs/46XBntA

(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.