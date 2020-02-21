US Markets

U.S. FDA approves Esperion's cholesterol drug

Contributors
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc's ESPR.O cholesterol-lowering drug as an add-on treatment to commonly used statins, the agency said on Friday.

Esperion's lead drug, Nexletol, is intended for patients with high levels of "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol who are at an increased risk of cardiovascular events.

The drug will be priced at around $10 per pill, the company told Reuters.

