U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly's treatment for type 2 diabetes

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly's LLY.N injection to help improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

