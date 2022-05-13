U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly's treatment for type 2 diabetes

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly's LLY.N injection to help improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

