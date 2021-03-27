US Markets
BMY

U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's multiple myeloma therapy

Contributors
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and bluebird bio Inc's multiple myeloma therapy, ide-cel, acquired as part of its $74 billion buyout of Celgene, the drugmakers said in a joint statement late on Friday.

March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and bluebird bio Inc's BLUE.O multiple myeloma therapy, ide-cel, acquired as part of its $74 billion buyout of Celgene, the drugmakers said in a joint statement late on Friday.

Ide-cel is a CAR-T therapy that involves taking immune cells from a patient, engineering them to attack tumor cells and infusing them back into the patient.

Bristol Myers Squibb and partner bluebird bio Last year resubmitted its application for ide-cel after the U.S. drug regulator declined to review the treatment and sought more information.

As part of the Celgene-Bristol Myers deal, Celgene shareholders would have received a $9 per share payment if three of Celgene's top pipeline assets were approved by certain dates.

However, the FDA did not approve blood cancer therapy, liso-cel, by the end of 2020 and as a result the CVR agreement was terminated. (https://bit.ly/3lS3Gn8)

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY BLUE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular