U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers multiple sclerosis drug

March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Zeposia, one of the key treatments behind the U.S. drugmaker's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene last year.

The company said the drug, also known as ozanimod, was approved for treating relapsing forms of MS.

Multiple sclerosis affects about 400,000 people in the United States and can be a potentially disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.