U.S. FDA approves Bristol-Myers MS drug, coronavirus to delay launch

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Zeposia, but its launch will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the drugmaker said.

Adds details on delay in launch

March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Zeposia, but its launch will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the drugmaker said.

The company added it would continue to monitor the outbreak and partner with the neurology community to inform about the launch timing.

The drug, also known as ozanimod, is one of the key treatments behind the U.S. drugmaker's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene last year.

The approval has brought the company into a highly lucrative market where rivals have recorded blockbuster sales.

Novartis AG's NOVN.S Gilenya brought in sales of over $2 billion in 2019, while the Swiss pharma major's new MS treatment, Mayzvent, recorded sales of $17 million in the first quarter of its launch.

The company said the drug was approved for treating relapsing forms of MS.

Multiple sclerosis, which affects about 400,000 people in the United States, is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters