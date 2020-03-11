U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers' liver cancer therapy

US Markets

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drugmaker's combination of Opdivo and Yervoy to treat a common type of liver cancer.

The agency granted accelerated approval for the drug and further clinical trials may be required for final approval of the therapy. (https://reut.rs/2xoHuvv)

The FDA's accelerated approval program allows a speedier market entry to medicines that fill an unmet medical need for a serious condition.

