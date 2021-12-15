U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers' drug to prevent transplant complication

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N drug Orencia to prevent acute graft versus host disease.

The approval makes Orencia the first drug for the prevention of the condition, which occurs after a stem cell transplant.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

