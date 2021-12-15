US Markets
BMY

U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers' drug to prevent transplant complication

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's drug Orencia to prevent acute graft versus host disease.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N drug Orencia to prevent acute graft versus host disease.

The approval makes Orencia the first drug for the prevention of the condition, which occurs after a stem cell transplant.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular