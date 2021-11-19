US Markets
U.S. FDA approves BioMarin's drug for a type of dwarfism

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's BMRN.O drug to improve growth in children with a type of dwarfism.

The approval, meant for children five years of age and older, comes months after Voxzogo became the first approved drug for achondroplasia in Europe. Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder affecting bone growth and leads to a short stature.

BioMarin's drug works by reducing the activity of a gene that prevents normal bone growth in patients with the disorder.

The regulator has cleared the drug under the accelerated approval pathway, which requires the company to conduct a post-marketing study.

