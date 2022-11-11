U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's lung cancer drugs

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Friday its lung cancer drugs Imfinzi and Imjudo have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when used along with chemotherapy for treatment of adults with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer.

