News & Insights

US Markets
AMGN

U.S. FDA approves Amgen's biosimilar version of J&J's psoriasis drug

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

October 31, 2023 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Repeats with no change to text

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Amgen's AMGN.O biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N blockbuster psoriasis treatment, Stelara, for multiple inflammatory diseases.

Despite the FDA approval, Amgen's treatment is expected to be launched in 2025 as part of a legal settlement between the two companies earlier this year to delay the entry of the therapy.

Biosimilars are close copies of complex biological drugs.

Stelara, introduced in 2009, has been J&J's top-selling drug since 2019, with sales reaching $9.7 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.