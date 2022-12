Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Acer Therapeutics Inc's ACER.O drug for treating patients with a type of genetic disorder called urea cycle disorders, according to the health regulator's website.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

