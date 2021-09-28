U.S. FDA approves AbbVie's migraine prevention drug

US Markets
AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. health regulator approved its once-daily oral medicine for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, adding a third drug to the drugmaker's bank of products for severe headaches.

The drugmaker acquired the medicine, Qulipta, as part of its $63 billion deal for Allergan, along with anti-wrinkle and chronic migraine treatment Botox and acute migraine drug Ubrelvy.

