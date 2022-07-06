U.S. FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID pill

July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to eligible patients.

The agency said patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 should bring their health records for the pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems, and a list of medicines they are currently taking. (https://bit.ly/3Ii4dK6)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

