U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies -GenBioPro says

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Retail pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills in the United States under a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, GenBioPro, the manufacturer of Abortion pill mifepristone, said in an emailed statement.

The “in-person” requirement that patients see healthcare providers in physical locations which was temporarily removed during the Public Health Emergency, is now permanently removed, GenBioPro said, quoting Danco Laboratories, which makes Mifeprex, another medication to end an early pregnancy.

Danco Laboratories did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The New York Times first reported the change in FDA rules.

Mifepristone, in combination with a second drug called misoprostol that has various uses including miscarriage management, induces an abortion up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Shivani Tanna; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

