U.S. FDA alerts on false positive result from Becton Dickinson COVID-19 test

July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted clinical laboratories and healthcare providers on Monday about false positive results from one of Becton Dickinson and Co's BDX.N COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.

The test, designed to detect viral nucleic acid from the virus that causes COVID-19, is in use in nearly every state across the U.S. at hundreds of laboratories.

In one study, the manufacturer found about 3% of the results were false positives, according to the FDA. (https://bit.ly/3e5g2Td)

The health regulator said it was working with Becton Dickinson to resolve the issue.

Becton Dickinson is selling a variety of other types of tests for the coronavirus. The FDA on Monday granted emergency use authorization to the company's COVID-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care, with results within 15 minutes.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.