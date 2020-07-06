US Markets
BDX

U.S. FDA alerts on false positive result from Becton Dickinson COVID-19 test

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted clinical laboratories and healthcare providers on Monday about false positive results from one of Becton Dickinson and Co's COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.

July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted clinical laboratories and healthcare providers on Monday about false positive results from one of Becton Dickinson and Co's BDX.N COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests.

The test, designed to detect viral nucleic acid from the virus that causes COVID-19, is in use in nearly every state across the U.S. at hundreds of laboratories.

In one study, the manufacturer found about 3% of the results were false positives, according to the FDA. (https://bit.ly/3e5g2Td)

The health regulator said it was working with Becton Dickinson to resolve the issue.

Becton Dickinson is selling a variety of other types of tests for the coronavirus. The FDA on Monday granted emergency use authorization to the company's COVID-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care, with results within 15 minutes.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular