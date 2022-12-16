U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses

Adds details and background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts next month to discuss whether initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines need to be updated to combat circulating variants.

The U.S. health regulator's announcement comes after the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) emergency task force said earlier this month that bivalent COVID-19 shots, which target the original strain and the Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

EMA's recommendation was based on data that showed primary vaccination with the adapted bivalent vaccines should give rise to a broad immune response in people who have not yet been exposed to or vaccinated against COVID-19.

