U.S. FDA advisers recommend inclusion of Omicron component for COVID boosters

June 28 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday overwhelmingly recommended the inclusion of an Omicron component for COVID-19 booster vaccines in the fall.

The panel of advisers voted 19-2 in favor of the recommendation.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

