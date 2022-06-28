US Markets

U.S. FDA advisers recommend inclusion of Omicron component for COVID boosters

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday overwhelmingly recommended the inclusion of an Omicron component for COVID-19 booster vaccines in the fall.

The panel of advisers voted 19-2 in favor of the recommendation.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

