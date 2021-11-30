U.S. FDA advisers recommend authorization of Merck's COVID-19 pill

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co MRK.N oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug's benefits outweigh its potential risks.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.