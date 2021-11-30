US Markets
MRK

U.S. FDA advisers recommend authorization of Merck's COVID-19 pill

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MERCK & CO INC

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug's benefits outweigh its potential risks.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co MRK.N oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug's benefits outweigh its potential risks.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular