U.S. FDA advisers back OTC use of Perrigo's birth control pill

May 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday voted in favor of using Perrigo Co's PRGO.N contraceptive without a prescription, paving the way for the country's first approval for an over-the-counter birth control pill.

Contraceptives have been in focus since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the constitutional right to terminate pregnancies as it scrapped a landmark ruling in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade case.

The panel remained positive on the effectiveness of the pill, not only in the general population of women but also in adolescent populations and those with limited literacy.

The FDA generally follows the advise of its experts, though it is not bound to do so.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

