U.S. FDA advisers back OTC use of Perrigo's birth control pill

May 10 (Reuters) - A panel of independent experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously voted for the over-the-counter use of Perrigo Co's PRGO.N birth control pill.

The FDA will likely follow the panel's non-binding recommendation, that would make it possible for American women to get access to the first birth control pill without a prescription.

