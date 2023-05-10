News & Insights

U.S. FDA advisers back OTC use of Perrigo's birth control pill

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

May 10, 2023 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy and Nandhini Srinivasan for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - A panel of independent experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously voted for the over-the-counter use of Perrigo Co's PRGO.N birth control pill.

The FDA will likely follow the panel's non-binding recommendation, that would make it possible for American women to get access to the first birth control pill without a prescription.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

