U.S. FDA advisers back Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 16, 2022 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended the approval of Ardelyx Inc's ARDX.O drug for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, more than a year after the regulator had rejected it.

The panel voted 9-4 in favor of the drug, tenapanor, to be administered as a single therapy for treating high phosphate levels in the blood of patients on dialysis.

The FDA is not obligated to follow the advice of its outside experts, but usually does.

The FDA had called the advisers' meeting due to Ardelyx's appeal against the drug's initial rejection.

