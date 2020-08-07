U.S. FDA accepts Biogen's marketing application for Alzheimer's drug

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O and Japan's Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted their marketing application for experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment aducanumab.

If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The FDA has set a date of March 7 for taking a decision on the treatment.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

