BIIB

U.S. FDA accepts Biogen's marketing application for Alzheimer's drug

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Biogen Inc and Japan's Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted their marketing application for experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment aducanumab.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O and Japan's Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted their marketing application for experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment aducanumab.

If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The FDA has set a date of March 7 for taking a decision on the treatment.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters