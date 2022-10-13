U.S. FCC set to ban all U.S. sales of Huawei, ZTE equipment- Axios

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to ban all sales of Huawei and ZTE 000063.SZ telecommunications equipment in the United States on national security grounds, news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

