U.S. FCC says it will accept comments until Feb. 3 on Huawei, ZTE security risks

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Friday it will accept public comments until Feb. 3 on its determination that China's Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ pose national security risks.

In November, the FCC voted unanimously to bar U.S. rural wireless providers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase Huawei or ZTE telecommunications equipment.

Last month, Huawei filed a petition with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court in New Orleans challenging the FCC decision. The FCC will review public comments before finalizing the designations.

