U.S. FCC says it will accept comments until Feb. 3 on Huawei, ZTE security risks

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Friday it will accept public comments until Feb. 3 on its determination that China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp pose national security risks.

In November, the FCC voted unanimously to bar U.S. rural wireless providers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase Huawei or ZTE telecommunications equipment.

Last month, Huawei filed a petition with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court in New Orleans challenging the FCC decision. The FCC will review public comments before finalizing the designations.

