U.S. FCC chair circulates order to approve Verizon TracFone deal

Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document shows.

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' VZ.N more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document shows.

Rosenworcel's proposed approval order comes after the California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it approved the deal after Verizon agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions. Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil AMXL.MX, in a cash and stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion.

