U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S.

The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications, among others, according to a statement from the FCC.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

