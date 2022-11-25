US Markets

U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 25, 2022 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S.

The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications, among others, according to a statement from the FCC.

