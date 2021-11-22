U.S. FCC approves Verizon acquisition of TracFone Wireless

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Monday it had approved Verizon Communications' VZ.N more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless with conditions.

The announcement comes after the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved the deal after Verizon agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions. Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil AMXL.MX, in a cash and stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion. The FCC approval should allow the deal to close in the coming days.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

