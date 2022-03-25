US Markets

U.S. FCC adds AO Kaspersky Lab, China telecom firms to national security threat list

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and services deemed a threat to U.S. national security.

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp 0728.HK, and China Mobile International USA 0941.HK to its list of communications equipment and services deemed a threat to U.S. national security.

A 2019 law requires the FCC to publish and update a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons. Last year, the FCC designated five Chinese companies.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular