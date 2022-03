U.S. FCC adds AO Kaspersky Lab, China telecom firms to national security threat list

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp 0728.HK, and China Mobile International USA 0941.HK to its list of communications equipment and services deemed a threat to U.S. national security.

A 2019 law requires the FCC to publish and update a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons. Last year, the FCC designated five Chinese companies.

