US Markets

U.S. FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 23, 2022 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Maria Sheahan for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in an investigation of a recent cyberattack on German automotive supplier Continental CONG.DE, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said the FBI was brought on board by German security authorities.

Neither the FBI nor Continental were immediately available for comment. Handelsblatt said both had declined comment.

Continental said earlier this month it was investigating the theft of company data in a cyberattack in August but declined to comment on media reports that hackers had put the information up for sale.

Handelsblatt had reported at the time that hackers had published a list of the data on the darknet and that it included budget, investment and strategy plans, as well as information related to some Continental customers.

Handelsblatt said the hackers had put the data up for sale for $50 million after Continental "apparently did not want to pay a ransom".

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Paul Carrel)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.