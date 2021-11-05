U.S. farmers to seed less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season -USDA

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to reduce plantings of corn while expanding seedings of soybeans and wheat for the upcoming marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.

The USDA forecast that farmers will seed 92.0 million acres of corn in the 2022/23 crop year, down from 93.3 million in 2021/22. For soybeans, acreage is projected to rise to 87.5 million acres, from 87.2 million.

The USDA projected U.S. all-wheat plantings for 2022/23 at 49.0 million acres, up from 46.7 million acres in 2021/22.

Complete tables are available here: https://www.usda.gov/oce/commodity-markets/baseline

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

