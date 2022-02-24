U.S. farmers to boost soy plantings, trim corn plantings

Adds figures, wheat acreage, USDA comments

CHICAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will boost the amount of soybeans they seed this spring while cutting back on their corn acreage, the U.S. government said on Thursday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department forecast that soybean acreage will rise to 88.0 million from 87.2 million last year. Corn plantings were seen at 92.0 million acres compared to 93.4 million in 2021.

Soybean plantings should expand as U.S. farmers respond to a drought that has curbed South American production and lifted soy prices, the USDA said. High prices for crop inputs may favor production of the oilseed over corn, which requires more fertilizer.

"Soybean plantings are expected to benefit as farmers focus on managing high production costs," the USDA said in a report released at an annual outlook forum.

Analysts had expected USDA to predict soy acreage at 89.2 million and corn acreage at 91.8 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Combined acreage for corn and soybeans is expected to reach 180.0 million acres, down slightly from last year when favorable planting conditions led to record acreage for the two top U.S. crops of 180.6 million, the USDA said.

The South American drought is expected to boost export demand for U.S. soy in the first half of the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1 but a rebound in South American production in early 2023 "will likely limit additional U.S. gains," the USDA said.

Total U.S. wheat plantings for 2022/23 were projected at 48 million acres, up from 46.7 million in 2021/22. The USDA in January estimated a 2% increase in plantings of winter wheat at 34.4 million acres. Plantings of spring wheat are also seen increasing from a year ago, but favorable prices for competing crops in the core northern Plains spring wheat belt, such as other small grains and pulses, should limit the expansion.

The USDA projected that a larger U.S. wheat crop of 1.940 billion bushels would lift 2022/23 wheat ending stocks to 731 million bushels, from 648 million at the end of 2021/22.

Corn ending stocks were seen rising to 1.965 billion bushels, from 1.540 billion in 2021/22, while soybean ending stocks were projected to tighten to 305 million bushels, from 325 million at the end of 2021/22.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Julie Ingwersen)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.