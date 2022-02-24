U.S. farmers to boost soy plantings, trim corn plantings

CHICAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will boost the amount of soybeans they seed this spring while cutting back on their corn acreage, the U.S. government said on Thursday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department forecast that soybean acreage will rise to 88.0 million from 87.2 million last year. Corn plantings were seen at 92.0 million acres compared to 93.4 million in 2021.

Analysts had expected USDA to predict soy acreage at 89.2 million and corn acreage at 91.8 million, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

