U.S. farmers reaped record soy harvest; S. American production view cut - USDA

The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

The higher U.S. production view comes as global demand for the oilseed soars and forecasts for South American harvests are cut due to hot and dry weather in key growing areas.

Soybean futures briefly pared their losses after the data, supported by cuts to crop expectations in Brazil in Argentina.

USDA pegged the U.S. soy crop at 4.435 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.4 bushels per acre. That was up from its December estimates of a harvest of 4.425 billion bushels and yields of 51.2 bushels per acre.

Analysts were expecting the report to show a soybean harvest of 4.443 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.3 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

USDA cut its forecast for production in Brazil, the top soybean grower, by 5 million tonnes to 139.00 million tonnes, below the Brazilian government's Tuesday forecast.

USDA also lowered the outlook for Argentina's harvest to 46.50 million tonnes from 49.50 million. The new estimates were below analysts' expectations.

USDA also said that the most recent U.S. corn harvest was the second-biggest ever, at 15.115 billion bushels. That was up from the government's December estimate of 15.062 billion bushels and above the average of market forecasts.

The government lowered its outlook for the corn harvests in Brazil and Argentina.

