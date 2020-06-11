U.S. Fall Sharply On Concerns About Second Wave Of Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday, experiencing the biggest one-day drop since March. The Nasdaq pulled back well off yesterday's record closing high, while the Dow and the S&P 500 closed lower for the third straight session.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow plunged 1,861.82 points or 6.9 percent to 25,128.17, the Nasdaq plummeted 527.62 points or 5.3 percent to 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 188.04 points or 5.9 percent to 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, as recent data has led to worries about economic reopening leading to a spike in infections.

According to data CNN aggregated from the Covid Tracking Project, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in at least a dozen states.

Texas reported 2,504 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, reflecting the highest one-day total in the state since the pandemic emerged.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. has also passed the two-million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 6th.

The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.542 million, a decrease of 355,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.897 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slump to 1.550 million from the 1.877 million originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims declined for the tenth straight week after reaching a record high of 6.867 million in the week ended March 28th.

A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of May.

Sector News

Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, moving sharply lower along with the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plunged $3.26 to $36.34 a barrel amid renewed concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index cratered by 14.2 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index plummeted by 9.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbled by 8.8 percent.

Substantial weakness was also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 9.6 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index continued to give back ground after ending Monday's trading at a three-month closing high.

Banking stocks also showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 9 percent.

Housing, chemical, computer hardware and transportation stocks also moved sharply lower on the day, reflecting broad based weakness on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 4.5 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved sharply higher, extending the strong upward move seen in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slumped by 9.5 basis points to 0.653 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to reports on import and export prices and consumer sentiment, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on news on the coronavirus front.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.