U.S. factory sector contracts to weakest level since June 2009

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid trade tensions between China and the United States, an industry report released on Tuesday showed.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 47.8, the lowest reading since June 2009. A reading below 50 signals the domestic factory sector is contracting.

The September data compared with a figure of 49.1 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.1 for September.

